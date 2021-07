Wood County DOG SHELTER CLOSURE

The Wood County Dog Shelter will be closed on Friday, July 2, 2021 through Monday, July 5, 2021 due to the holiday weekend:

The following services are available online:

a) Dog License Sales https://doglicenses.us/OH/ Wood/

b) Viewing adoptable dogs www.co.wood.oh.us/dogshelter/

For additional information, please contact the Wood County Dog Shelter by calling, (419) 354-9242.