Wood County Dog Shelter Closure

Bowling Green, OH, December 7, 2020 — The Wood County Dog Shelter will be closed to the public, including volunteers, through December 12, 2020.

Dog licenses may be purchased on-line, https://doglicenses.us/OH/Wood, or by visiting the Wood County Auditor’s Office.

1)       Phone calls will be answered during normal Shelter hours.

2)       Appointments may be scheduled for critical services:
a) Releasing dogs to their owners
b) Adopting dogs

3)       The following are non-critical services with availability as noted below:

a) Viewing adoptable dogs Online only       www.woodcountyohio.gov/dogshelter/

b) Visiting adoptable dogs                  Unavailable

c) Dog Park Membership                      Unavailable

d) Surrendering dogs                        Unavailable

5) Shelter employees will continue to respond to reported incidents and perform enforcement duties. For emergencies, contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

For additional information, please contact the Wood County Dog Shelter by calling, (419) 354-9242.

Shelter Hours

Monday      8:30 – 4:30

Tuesday     8:30 – 4:30

Wednesday   8:30 – 4:30

Thursday    8:30 – 12:00      3:30 – 4:30

Friday      8:30 – 4:30

Saturday    9:00 – 12:00

Sunday      Closed

