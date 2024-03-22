BOWLING GREEN, OH – March 21, 2024 – The Wood County Commissioners are pleased to announce a Wood County Dog Shelter Spring Fling Adoption Event to be held on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 1912 East Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Every year in the United States approximately 6.5 million animals go into shelters with roughly half being dogs. The goal of this one-day adoption event is to help find families for the homeless dogs in Wood County.

The dog adoption fee will be reduced to $50.00 for this one-day event. Adopters will need to purchase a 2024 Wood County Dog License for $14.00 and will be provided a 2024 Dog Park Membership and a goodie bag for their new family member.

To learn more about the adoptable dogs at the shelter, visit the website at www.co.wood.oh.us/dogshelter or visit the Wood County Dog Shelter during regular business hours.