Wood County: Domestic Relations Settlement Week Held

Wood County, Ohio: The Wood County Court of Common Pleas held its first Settlement Week last week in Domestic Relations Court. Magistrates Jill Varnes-Richardson and Michelle Christie initiated bringing this opportunity to Wood County.



In a court, Settlement Week gives people the opportunity to settle their disputes with the assistance of a

professional mediator rather than going through a costly and lengthy trial. According to Court Administrator Brandy Hartman, “The Magistrates knew this would be advantageous to the community and staff in Domestic Relations worked hard to make it happen.”



The Court had 24 cases scheduled for mediation throughout the week. Of those, 16 cases reached a full resolution, 3 cases reached a partial resolution, 4 cases scheduled another mediation session to continue to resolve their dispute, and one case settled prior to the scheduled mediation.



The program could not have been successful without attorneys Colleen Dooley, Fred Matthews, Martha Riewaldt, and Kristin Wacha who served as mediators. Judges Mary “Molly” Mack, Matthew Reger, and Joel Kuhlman support this beneficial opportunity for the public.



Settlement Week streamlines the legal process, reduces costs, minimizes emotional strain, and provides families with more influence over the outcomes of their disputes. “This is a wonderful service for litigants navigating disputes in Domestic Relations Court,” said Judge Reger, “I thank the Magistrates for making this idea come to fruition.”



As resources allow, the Court hopes to offer Settlement Week at least annually.