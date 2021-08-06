Wood County Experiencing Substantial COVID-19 Community Transmission

BOWLING GREEN — As of today, Wood County’s COVID-19 community transmission is now at the Substantial level according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s threshold for substantial transmission is 50 or more cases per 100K people in a 7-day period or a test positivity rate of 8% or higher. Wood County has recorded 54 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (71 total cases) and has a test positivity rate of 6.16%.

In its updated guidance, the CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks in indoor public settings in communities with substantial or high transmission. This includes employers, retailers, restaurants and bars, fitness and recreational centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities and other public venues. Adding a mask indoors will help further protect those who can’t yet get the vaccine, including children under 12 and people with health conditions that limit the effectiveness of the vaccine.

These guidelines were established to limit the spread of COVID-19 in response to the Delta variant, which is driving an increase in cases across the U.S. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Even with the Delta variant, only a small proportion of fully vaccinated people get infected. When they do, most of these cases are mild.

By applying all the tools we have—getting vaccinated, masking, distancing and limiting indoor gatherings—we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Wood County. Stay informed by checking our website, woodcountyhealth.org, for updated information and please do your part to help protect our community.

The mission of the Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.