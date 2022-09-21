Wood County Fall Native Plant Sale on 9/24

Fall Native Plant Sale

Purchase quality native plants for your garden. Woody shrubs and fall-flowering plants will be available for purchase at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, September 24 from 9 am – noon. Tens of thousands of native plants are grown by the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department each year as part of the native plant program environmental conservation effort. The fall and spring native plant sales support these efforts and allow the community to utilize the power of native plants at home.

What are the benefits of native plants?

Native plants have long root systems that create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, they sequester carbon, filter runoff, replenish soil nutrients, and are habitat for pollinators. Shrubs that will be available for $10 per gallon-sized pot: Silky Dogwood, Button Bush, Ninebark, Black Chokeberry, Sand Cherry, Sycamore, and Elderberry. Native forbs that will be for sale for $5 per quart-sized pot: Blue Lobelia, Cardinal Flower, Cup Plant, Dense Blazing Star, Dogbane, False Aster, Grayheaded Coneflower, Indian Grass, Little Blue Stem, New England Aster, Obedient Plant, Ohio Spiderwort, Partridge Pea, Prickly Pear Cactus, Purple Love Grass, Purple Prairie Clover, Rattlesnake Master, Ridell’s Goldenrod, Snezeweed, Tall Coreopsis, White Indigo, Wild Onion, and Wild Bergamot.

Woody shrubs are $10 each and native shrubs are $5 each. Cash and check are accepted. Plants are available first-come, first-served. Parking and entrance are free.

The Carter Historic Farm is located at 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402 and is a working farm and living history cultural center interpreted to the 1930s and 1940s. Heritage programs and classes are offered here in traditional life skills and agricultural practices. The following weekend is the community event, Heritage Farm Fest on October 1, 2022 from 11 am until 3 pm. The event parking, entrance, and all activities are free.

For more information, call 419-353-1897 or visit wcparks.org.