Wood County Fingerling Fish Sale and Pond Clinic

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a spring fingerling fish sale and pond clinic.

Fish species offered include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Fathead Minnows, and White Amur. Largemouth Bass is not available. Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or by stopping by the office at 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard) Bowling Green, OH. Fish pick-up is Tuesday, April 27 at 9:30 AM at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Order forms and payment are due to the district office Wednesday, April 21.

The pond clinic is Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Lee Sundermeier residence (15211 Potter Rd, Weston, OH 43569). Matt Ross with CWS Environmental will discuss common sense information for pond management and answer questions. Please register online at www.woodswcd.com, by calling the office at 419-354-5517 #4, or email julielause@woodswcd.com. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions please wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.