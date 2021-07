The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the From the Farm meeting on weed control Wednesday, July 28 at 6:30 PM at AIF (Agricultural Incubator Foundation) 13737 Middleton Pike Bowling Green, OH 43402. The event is open to the public. Bring questions and a lawn chair. Snacks will be provided.

Contact the Wood SWCD with questions at 419-354-5517 #4 or wcswcd@woodswcd.com.