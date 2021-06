The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting casual monthly From the Farm meetings for producers to discuss current agricultural concerns, farm operations, crop production, current programs, etc..



The first From the Farm meeting is Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 PM at the farm of Kris Swartz – 23642 Ault Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551. Bring a lawn chair. Snacks will be provided.

Contact the Wood SWCD with questions at 419-354-5517 #4 or wcswcd@woodswcd.com.