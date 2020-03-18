NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
T and J Jan 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Accepting New Patients
Fall 2019
May 2019
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo

Wood County Good Deeds Program

Wood County elected officials Cindy Hofner, Julie Baumgardner, Matt Oestreich, and David Woessner would like to introduce the Wood County Good Deeds Program.  This program is a FREE real estate deed and motor vehicle title review process to determine if your current deed/title will transfer upon your death without Probate Court involvement.

 

Wood County residents with real estate or a motor vehicle titled in their name may participate.  A copy of your current deed(s) will be made available for review.  You will receive information on how to designate your vehicle title to your beneficiary or surviving owner.  Options available as to how to transfer these assets to a named party upon your death outside of probate will be discussed.  Participants will also receive a list of attorneys with the Wood County Bar Association willing to assist with legal advice as may be necessary.

 

Sessions will be held at Senior Centers throughout Wood County on the following dates and times this year:

May 4th                       11:15am               Bowling Green

May 5th                      4:30pm                 Bowling Green

June 29th                     12:30pm               Perrysburg

July 7th                       12:30pm               Pemberville       

August 24th                12:30pm               Walbridge

September 9th             12:30pm               Rossford

October 22nd              12:30pm               Wayne

November 13th           12:30pm               Grand Rapids

December 14th            12:15pm               North Baltimore

 

To register, visit the Wood County Auditor’s Office website at co.wood.oh.us/auditor or register in person at any Wood County Senior Center.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
June 2019
NBLS Website