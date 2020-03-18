Wood County elected officials Cindy Hofner, Julie Baumgardner, Matt Oestreich, and David Woessner would like to introduce the Wood County Good Deeds Program. This program is a FREE real estate deed and motor vehicle title review process to determine if your current deed/title will transfer upon your death without Probate Court involvement.

Wood County residents with real estate or a motor vehicle titled in their name may participate. A copy of your current deed(s) will be made available for review. You will receive information on how to designate your vehicle title to your beneficiary or surviving owner. Options available as to how to transfer these assets to a named party upon your death outside of probate will be discussed. Participants will also receive a list of attorneys with the Wood County Bar Association willing to assist with legal advice as may be necessary.

Sessions will be held at Senior Centers throughout Wood County on the following dates and times this year:

May 4th 11:15am Bowling Green

May 5th 4:30pm Bowling Green

June 29th 12:30pm Perrysburg

July 7th 12:30pm Pemberville

August 24th 12:30pm Walbridge

September 9th 12:30pm Rossford

October 22nd 12:30pm Wayne

November 13th 12:30pm Grand Rapids

December 14th 12:15pm North Baltimore

To register, visit the Wood County Auditor’s Office website at co.wood.oh.us/auditor or register in person at any Wood County Senior Center.