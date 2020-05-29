WOOD COUNTY GOVERNMENT UPDATE

BOWLING GREEN, OH – May 28, 2020 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, in cooperation with the County Elected Officials, offer the following updates regarding County Government offices and departments:

Beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners will resume in-person meetings in public session. Commissioners’ session is held every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. The session meetings will take place in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room. Masks and social distancing are required. At this time, public session will remain accessible by teleconference. Access details regarding teleconference participation are included on the required public posting for each meeting.

We still encourage all people to Please Call Before You Come – The Courthouse Complex and County Government buildings are open. Staff in these offices and departments may be able to assist you over the phone. To obtain phone numbers to County offices and departments, please access the County website: www.co.wood.oh.us To obtain information by phone, please call (419)354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free).

As a reminder, all people in all public areas of the Courthouse Complex and County government buildings are required to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth. Please be prepared for this. Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator