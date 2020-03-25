WOOD COUNTY GOVERNMENT UPDATE

BOWLING GREEN, OH – March 23, 2020 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, in cooperation with the County Elected Officials, offer the following updates regarding County Government offices and departments (In compliance with the Shelter in Place order issued by Governor DeWine on Sunday, March 22, 2020):

Please Call Before You Come – The Courthouse Complex remains open. However, access to many County offices and departments is restricted.

To obtain phone numbers to County offices and departments, please access the County website: www.co.wood.oh.us To obtain information by phone, please call (419)354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140 (toll free)

All visitors entering the Courthouse Complex will have their temperature taken before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.

Wood County Landfill – The Landfill is operating and accepting traffic from commercial haulers and municipalities, however the individual public drop-off is closed at least until April 6, 2020.

County Commissioners’ Session – Public session of the Board will occur on Tuesdays at 9:15 a.m. Thursday session meetings are cancelled at this time. Meetings are open to the public. Social Distancing will be strictly enforced. Minimal business will be handled in session during the public emergency.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.