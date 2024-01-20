North Baltimore, Ohio

Greetings!

Thursday night we celebrated our wonderful volunteers at our annual Mission Night potluck. Even though the weather was challenging, the evening was filled with warmth and a spirit of joy as we shared a meal and discussed the many things that we accomplished together in 2023.

There are several people who were honored for their outstanding dedication to promoting the Habitat mission of providing decent and affordable housing in Wood County. Please join us in celebrating and congratulating these incredible volunteers for their selfless contribution of time, talent and treasure.

Golden Hammer Award: Cindy Fuller

Construction Volunteers of the Year: Steve Roach and Jeff Christen

Operations Volunteer of the Year: Justin Bytnar

Development Volunteers of the Year: Rachel Barnett, Hallie Nagel, Lois Bowlus and Theresa Drown

Wishing you a happy weekend!

Your friends in service,

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County