North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Habitat for Humanity Celebrates

Building Homes, Communities and Hope

 
 

Greetings!

Thursday night we celebrated our wonderful volunteers at our annual Mission Night potluck. Even though the weather was challenging, the evening was filled with warmth and a spirit of joy as we shared a meal and discussed the many things that we accomplished together in 2023.

There are several people who were honored for their outstanding dedication to promoting the Habitat mission of providing decent and affordable housing in Wood County. Please join us in celebrating and congratulating these incredible volunteers for their selfless contribution of time, talent and treasure.

  • Golden Hammer Award: Cindy Fuller

  • Construction Volunteers of the Year: Steve Roach and Jeff Christen

  • Operations Volunteer of the Year: Justin Bytnar

  • Development Volunteers of the Year: Rachel Barnett, Hallie Nagel, Lois Bowlus and Theresa Drown

Wishing you a happy weekend!

Your friends in service,

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact us today for more information
 

                       UPCOMING EVENTS

Learn more
 
 

Help us build decent, affordable homes in Wood County.

DONATE TODAY

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, Ohio is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

 
 
 
 

Connect with us!

wchabitat.org

 

(419) 481-8100

 
 

