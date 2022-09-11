North Baltimore, Ohio

September 11, 2022 3:19 am

Wood County Habitat for Humanity: Let the Auction Begin!

HABITAT NEWS

September 7, 2022

We build strengthstabilityself-reliancethrough shelter.

Did someone say auction?
Make sure to visit our auction site through Don Rose! Over 150 items are listed and the auction won’t close until September 17th. Don’t forget to grab your raffle tickets for a new grill or a spa day as well. 
TL: Maddie & Bella Package   |   TR: South Haven Weekend Getaway
BL: Massage Recliner   |   BR: 1 Month BGSU Rec Center Pass

Click the button below to view all of the items in the auction.
Come Learn About Habitat!
Want to know about what Habitat for Humanity does? What volunteer options we have? Come see our team at the Weston Public Library on September 22nd! We will be holding an information session and looking for more wonderful volunteers for our Weston home that is being built over the next few months. 
 
Did you know?
Did you know that volunteering has been shown to improve ones well-being? Researchers found the volunteering can benefit mental and physical health!


Volunteer with Habitat!

