We have officially moved to our new office located at 326 Industrial Parkway, Bowling Green, OH. Although there still are boxes to unpack, staff has remained focused on our mission of helping families obtain decent and affordable housing here in Wood County. Please note our mailing address is P.O. Box 235, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Thank you to our previous landlord, Trinity United Methodist Church for housing our mission these past 10 years! Look for future pics of being settled in, more acknowledgements of those who made this move possible, and eventually…an Open House and Ribbon Cutting event.