Wood County Habitat for Humanity News

HABITAT NEWS January 14th, 2021 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. Risingsun Project Habitat has entered the final phase of the Risingsun project, demolition of the mobile home trailer. The mobile home was the previous residence for homeowner Calvin before moving into the small house. A team worked to remove the home this week. This work signifies a new start for homeowner Calvin and a bright spot for the community. Habitat Committee Meetings Many of our committees are meeting this week and next with a mix of in person and virtual meetings to kick off the new year. Our committees are an important part of the organization and work all year round to support the mission of Habitat!

Interested in joining a committee? Contact Jessica Herringshaw for more information- jherringshaw@wchabitat.org Are you an Amazon Shopper?

Find out how here. Did you know that you can select Amazon Smile in the Amazon app on your phone and Habitat will receive 0.5% of the amount you spend?