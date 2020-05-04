Wood County Habitat for Humanity News

HABITAT NEWS 5.1.2020 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. Our hope to all of you is that you are safe and healthy. The Stay at Home order has reminded us that everyone deserves access to decent and affordable housing. For those who have the blessing of decent housing, I am asking for your help to make decent housing possible for another family, by making a donation through our online giving site. Your financial support is needed to fund home repair and new home construction projects for families and individuals in Wood County. Over the past several weeks, our Habitat staff have been working remotely to keep our mission moving forward. Our Construction Manager, Jim Overmeyer and a team of our amazing volunteers have been working on our Northwood Rehab project for Chelsea and her family, with minimal volunteer support and under strict safety protocols. Last week, Chelsea helped seed her backyard alongside her daughter and with help from her father. Our Weston new home construction project broke ground on April 17, 2020. Future Homowner’s Nicole and Keaton have been completing sweat equity hours helping to build the foundation and crawl space alongside some of our Core Crew Volunteers. This project may see some delays as we re-establish partnerships with our volunteer groups to help complete the build. We have not yet moved into our new office space, but are hopeful that this will take place within the next few months. We ask that all mail be sent to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, P.O. Box 235, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Finally, we want to thank our AMAZING supporters who have participated in our Spring Campaign with a financial donation. Your support will make decent housing possible for families and individuals in need of decent housing, here in Wood County. Sincerely, mark. Giving Tuesday Now is 5.5.2020 WESTON HOME BUILD WELL UNDERWAY We broke ground during the snowy day of April 17, 2020 and have not slowed down! Many thanks to Ohio Cat, Eric Palmer Trucking & Excavating, Palmer Brothers Concrete, and RWD Freedom for working with us. Great to see the Craig family working on their future home, along with the help from core crew members, additional volunteers, and construction manager Jim Overmyer.

Donate anytime by clicking here.

Thank you! You can help build affordable and decent homes!Donate anytime by clicking