HABITAT NEWS September 23rd, 2021 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. DONATE NOW Hockey for Habitat 2021 Join us Saturday September 25th for the ball hockey tournament in Bowling Green City Park! Donate to a team and support our event! Check out the items available in our online auction. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 55 inch TV or $200 gift card to Speck Sales, Bowling Green. Visit our event on Facebook or our website for what is happening this week! Strong Foundation Thanks to… On Wednesday September 8th Habitat began construction of the third home in Bowling Green on Manville Avenue. The foundation of the home was made possible with the work and support of Palmer Brothers Concrete, Eric Palmer Trucking & Excavating, Jason Heintchel, Mosser Construction, RWD Freedom Construction, Ohio Cat and BGSU Student Construction Management Club. BG3 Project Blessing Join us and celebrate the next phase of this project! During this event you will hear from local officials, Habitat’s Executive Director and most importantly the family that will soon call this place home. To conclude this event we will stand up the first exterior wall of this home. Learn more about the family here.