Wood County Health Department Announces 2024 Clean Plate Awards

Bowling Green—Wood County Health Department is pleased to announce the presentation of this year’s Clean Plate Awards on Thursday, June 13 at 5 p.m. The presentation will take place at Wood County Health Department located at 1840 East Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green.

The 2024 Clean Plate Award will be presented to 38 licensed food facilities out of more than 800 in Wood County. These food facilities have been dedicated to upholding excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge within their operation. The recipients will receive a certificate of excellence and recognition of their outstanding performance in food safety. The winners of the Clean Plate Award will also receive a decal to display at their facility highlighting their achievement and commitment to the highest standards in food safety practices.

This year marks the 14th year that the Wood County Board of Health will present this award. “Wood County Food Service Operations and Retail Food Establishments who receive the Clean Plate award have worked hard to ensure that food safety is their top priority. The criteria for this award are above and beyond what is required, and we believe these facilities deserve recognition,” said Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health at Wood County Health Department.

This year’s recipients include: The Bard’s Coffee, Bowling Green Middle School, Bowling Green High School, Chilly Treats, The China Restaurant, Conneaut Elementary School, Crim Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary School, Eastwood Middle School, Eastwood High School, Elmwood Local Schools, First Solar PBG2, Frobose Meat Locker, GLCAP Child Development Center Perrysburg/Rossford, GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center in Bowling Green, Los Toros Catering LLC, Marco’s Pizza # 8 in Northwood, McDonalds South Main in Bowling Green, Meijer Express #116 in Northwood, Mike and Aj’z Ice Cream Shack, Myla Marcus Winery, North Baltimore Middle/High School, Northwest Community Corrections Center, Otsego Elementary School, Otsego High School, Owens Community College Culinary Center, Primrose School of Perrysburg, Random Act of Walbridge, Rossford Elementary School, Rossford Junior-Senior High School, Tropical Smoothie Brothers LLC in Rossford, Wood County Committee on Aging-Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging-Grand Rapids, Wood County Committee on Aging-Northeast in Walbridge, Wood County Committee on Aging-Pemberville, Wood County Committee on Aging-Wayne, Wood County Committee on Aging-Rossford, Kingston Residence of Perrysburg and Wood County Jail.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.