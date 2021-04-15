Wood County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 14-19

Wood County Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for individuals who are 16 years of age and older. All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled in advance using the ArmorVax app, at http://www.ArmorVax.com, or by calling 419-823-9512; however, appointments do not need to be scheduled in advance – walk-ins are welcome at all clinics.

Owens Community College, Wednesday, April 14 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Otsego High School Commons, Thursday, April 15, 3-8 p.m.

Wood County Courthouse, Friday, April 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Penta Career Center, Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Elmwood Middle School, Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Beginning April 19, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held every Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green. Appointment times may be assigned upon arrival as needed to maintain social distancing protocols.

Children who are age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.

For the most recent information on vaccine availability or to schedule an appointment, go to Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org or call 419-823-9512.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.