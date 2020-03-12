Wood County Health Department partnering with Board of Elections to protect voters’ health

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department is working with the Wood County Board of Elections to help voters stay healthy while casting ballots on Election Day.

Wood County Health Department will supply hand sanitizer for all of Wood County’s 30 polling locations. The health department has also consulted with the Wood County Board of Elections to provide information on minimizing the spread of germs that cause illnesses.

Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ohio. Zero cases of have been confirmed in Wood County. Influenza activity continues to be widespread across the state.

“We’re doing this to be proactive,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey. “We’re partnering with the Board of Elections to make sure that voters in Wood County have a way to clean their hands before and after casting their ballot, regardless of where they will vote.”

“Soap and water are always the best option, but hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol can be used as well,” Batey said.

“The interagency cooperation in Wood County in second to none, and all of us are committed to doing everything we can to provide the best service to the citizens of Wood County,” said Board of Elections Director Terry Burton.

“This initiative is another step toward the Board of Elections’ commitment to ensure the safety of both voters and election workers at the polling location,” Burton said.

Ohio allows voters to cast ballots ahead of Election Day through Early Voting, which is available at Wood County Board of Elections, 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, at the following times:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, March 13

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16

Both coronavirus and influenza are transmitted by close contact between people, and respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can take everyday actions to prevent the spread of these illnesses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes. Don’t share personal items like water bottles.

Cover coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue.

Avoid exposure to others who are sick, and stay home if you are sick.

Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Many resources are available from the Ohio Department of Health and CDC, including fact sheets and specific guidance for the public, businesses, schools, health care workers, and community and faith-based organizations. Links are included below.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

Ohio Department of Health: http://coronavirus.ohio.gov/

The Ohio Department of Health has established a call center to provide information to the public. You can reach it by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

The most recent local updates will be posted to the health department’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter, @WCHDOhio. You can also contact the health department with questions by calling 419-352-8402.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.