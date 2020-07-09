Wood County Health Department presents 2020 Clean Plate Awards

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Clean Plate Award. This year Health Commissioner Ben Batey has presented the award in a video shown on the Health Department’s social media pages. It is available on Facebook and Twitter, and also at the following link:





The 2020 Clean Plate Award has been given to 33 licensed food facilities out of more than 800 in Wood County. These facilities have been dedicated to upholding excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge within their operation. Recipients receive a certificate of excellence and recognition of excellent performance in food safety from the Wood County Health Department. The winners of the Clean Plate Award will also receive a decal to display at their facility.

This is the ninth year that the Wood County Board of Health will present this award. “Those that receive this award go above and beyond to present safe food to consumers,” said Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health.

This year’s recipients include: BG’s Frosty Fare, Chilly Treats, Cindy’s Concession, Eastwood Elementary School, Eastwood High School, Educare Academy, Entsminger Concession, Flatlands Coffee, Frank’s Fries, Frank’s Fries #5, Frank’s Fries “Murphy”, GLCAP Perrysburg – Rossford Early Childhood Center, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg, Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, Local Roots Juice Company, Meijer Gas Station-Store #116, Meijer Gas Station-Store #211, Papa Moose’s Donuts, Poppin’ George’s Kettle Corn of BG, Poppin’ George of Wood County, Poppin’ George of Wood County 2, Rita’s Dairy Bar, The Sundae Station, Weenie Dawgs, Wood County Committee on Aging-Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging-Northeast, Wood County Committee on Aging-North Baltimore, Wood County Committee on Aging-Pemberville, Wood County Committee on Aging-Perrysburg, Wood County Committee on Aging-Rossford, Wood County Committee on Aging-Wayne and Wood Lane School.

Questions regarding the Clean Plate Awards may be directed to Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health, at 419-354-2702 ext. 3244 or lglore@co.wood.oh.us.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.