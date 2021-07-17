Wood County Health Department presents 2021 Clean Plate Awards  

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Clean Plate Award. Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison has presented the award in a video shown on the Health Department’s social media pages.



The video is available on Facebook and Twitter, and also at the following link via YouTube: https://youtu.be/fgDGHt8KjVg .

The 2021 Clean Plate Award has been given to 48 licensed food facilities out of more than 800 in Wood County. These facilities have been dedicated to upholding excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge within their operation. Recipients receive a certificate of excellence and recognition of excellent performance in food safety from the Wood County Health Department. The winners of the Clean Plate Award will also receive a decal to display at their facility.

This is the 10th year that the Wood County Board of Health will present this award. Facilities that receive it meet requirements including:

Up-to-date licensing

Minimal violations during their inspections

Staff who are well trained in food safety knowledge

No confirmed complaints, foodborne illnesses or administrative hearings with the Health Department over the past 2 years.

“We are always thankful for the food facilities that work hard to earn this recognition. This past year was a terrible year for our food facilities with shut-downs and staffing shortages due to the pandemic. Despite the unprecedented hard times, these facilities made food safety their number one priority,” said Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health.

This year’s recipients include: Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green Middle School, Bowling Green High School, BP Woodville, Carolyn’s Personal Catering, Chilly Treats, Conneaut Elementary School, Crim Elementary School, Eastwood Middle School, Eastwood High School, Frank’s Fries #3, Frank’s Fries #4, Frank’s Fries #5, FUM Child Learning Center, Frobose Meat Locker, GLCAP Perrysburg – Rossford Early Childhood Center, Guac Shop, Kenwood Elementary School, Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg, Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, Local Roots Juice Company, Marco’s Pizza #8, Meijer Gas Station-Store #116, Meijer Gas Station-Store #211, Mike & AJ’z Ice Cream Shack, Myla Marcus Winery, Northwest Community Corrections Center, Northwood Schools, Pisanello’s Pizza, Poppin’ George’s Kettle Corn of BG, Porkbelly BBQ, Primrose School of Perrysburg, Rita’s Dairy Bar, Robert Bettinger Inc. (Nazareth Hall), Rossford School 6-12, Sundae Station, VFW Post 1148, Weenie Dawgs, Wood County Committee on Aging-Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging-Grand Rapids, Wood County Committee on Aging-North Baltimore, Wood County Committee on Aging-Northeast, Wood County Committee on Aging-Perrysburg, Wood County Committee on Aging-Rossford, Wood County Committee on Aging-Wayne, Wood Lane School and Wood County Justice Center.

Questions regarding the Clean Plate Awards may be directed to Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health, at 419-354-2702 ext. 3244 or lglore@woodcountyohio.gov