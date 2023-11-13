Wood County Health Department to Hold Open House on 11/20/23

Bowling Green—Wood County Health Department would like to invite area media outlets to attend an open house to see our recently completed Health Center renovations, learn more about our services, recognize a public health hero and celebrate some of our recent achievements.

WHAT: Public Health Thank You Day Open House

WHEN: Monday, November 20

2:45 – 3 p.m. – Formal remarks and presentation of the Public Health Hero



Award

3 – 4:30 p.m. – Health Center Tours for the public



WHERE: Wood County Health Department

1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green

From 3-4:30 p.m., the newly renovated health center will be open to the public for tours and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be operating for attendees (bring ID and Insurance card). As part of the Open House, we are celebrating our health department’s national reaccreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). Reaccreditation ensures that accredited health departments continue to evolve, improve and advance their public health practice to serve their community. Additionally, our health center’s Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) designation was renewed with distinction in behavioral health integration by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). We will also be celebrating Public Health Thank You Day by presenting a Public Health Hero Award to one of our valuable community partners.

PHAB is the national accrediting organization for public health departments. PHAB is dedicated to advancing and transforming public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation. PHAB’s vision is a high-performing governmental public health system that supports all people living their healthiest lives. PHAB is also home to centers the support PHAB’s work to transform public health systems and services. Centers include: The PHAB Center for Innovation, Center for Sharing Public Health Services, and incubating the Center for School Innovation & Quality.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncq.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.