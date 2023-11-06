Wood County Health Department: Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics to be Held

BOWLING GREEN—Wood County Health Department is offering the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine for eligible individuals ages six months and older. This vaccine is expected to provide better protection against variants that are currently making people sick.

November COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offering the Moderna vaccine and will be held on the following dates at the Wood County Health Department located at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green:

Monday, Nov. 6, 3 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13, 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27, 3 – 6 p.m.

No appointment is needed. Participants with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card and insurance will be billed. No payment will be collected at the time of vaccination. People who do not have insurance or whose insurance does not cover the vaccine will not be charged.

