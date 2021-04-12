NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update

WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update April 12

 

WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

I-75_small 

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction –I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

  • Eastern Ave. and Western Ave., between Broadway St. and I-75, will experience closures for pavement reconstruction beginning Monday, April 26. Further details will be announced. 

Continuing Work

  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound/outbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (exit 201) is closed for ramp tie-in through early May.
    • Detour: Southbound I-75 to Washington St. (Exit 202A) to Washington St. to southbound SR 25/AW Trail
  • Ramp from Buck Road to northbound I-75 is closed for I-75 reconstruction through July 2021.
    • Detour: Southbound I-75 to SR 795 to northbound I-75
  • South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer 2021.
    • Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound
  • Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021.
  • Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021.
  • Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through July 2022.
    • Detour: Erie Street o Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue
  • Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.
    • Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.
I-75_small 

Interstate 75 near Poe Road, Bowling Green, may experience lane restrictions for utility work overnight on the following nights:

  • Friday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m. through Saturday, April 10 at 6 a.m.
  • Saturday, April 10 at 11:59 p.m. through Sunday, April 11 at 6 a.m.
  • Friday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m. through Saturday, April 17 at 6 a.m.
  

U.S. Route 6, at Van Tassel Road, Weston, may experience lane restrictions for a culvert replacement on Van Tassel Road. Estimated completion: mid-April. Van Tassel Road will be closed south of the intersection.

State Route 795 at Lemoyne Road, Millbury, may experience lane restrictions for signal replacement. Estimated completion: May.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

