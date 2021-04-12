WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update April 12

WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Interstate 75 near Poe Road, Bowling Green, may experience lane restrictions for utility work overnight on the following nights:
U.S. Route 6, at Van Tassel Road, Weston, may experience lane restrictions for a culvert replacement on Van Tassel Road. Estimated completion: mid-April. Van Tassel Road will be closed south of the intersection.
State Route 795 at Lemoyne Road, Millbury, may experience lane restrictions for signal replacement. Estimated completion: May.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**