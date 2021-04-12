WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update April 12

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Eastern Ave. and Western Ave., between Broadway St. and I-75, will experience closures for pavement reconstruction beginning Monday, April 26. Further details will be announced. Continuing Work Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound/outbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (exit 201) is closed for ramp tie-in through early May. Detour: Southbound I-75 to Washington St. (Exit 202A) to Washington St. to southbound SR 25/AW Trail

is closed for ramp tie-in through early May. Ramp from Buck Road to northbound I-75 is closed for I-75 reconstruction through July 2021. Detour: Southbound I-75 to SR 795 to northbound I-75

is closed for I-75 reconstruction through July 2021. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer 2021. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

is closed through summer 2021. Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021.

will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021. Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021.

will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through July 2022. Detour: Erie Street o Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through July 2022. Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75. Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.

