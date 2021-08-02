WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Aug. 1

WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

I-75_small

*Closures start Monday * Traffic switch Wednesday*

Interstate 75, between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts

Northbound I-75 exit/entrance to/from South Ave. will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday, August 2 at 4 a.m., through September.

Northbound I-75 to South Ave. (Exit 200) detour: Northbound I-75 to Collingwood Blvd. (Exit 201A) to southbound I-75 to South Ave.

South Ave. to northbound I-75 detour: Southbound I-75 to Miami St. to northbound I-75

Northbound I-75 traffic switch between Wales Rd. and South Ave. will occur on Wednesday night, August 4, beginning at 8 p.m. through Thursday morning.

Miami St. on-ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed for ramp construction through Wednesday, August 4 at 8 p.m.

Detour: Miami St. to Oregon Rd. to Wales Rd. to southbound I-75

Northbound I-75 exit/entrance to/from Miami St. will be closed for a traffic switch implementation beginning Wednesday, August 4 at 8 p.m. through Friday, August 6 at 8 p.m.

Northbound Miami St. (Exit 199) detour: Northbound I-75 to Collingwood Blvd. (Exit 201A) to southbound I-75 to Miami St.

Northbound on-ramp detour: Southbound I-75 to Buck Rd. to northbound I-75

Wales Rd. on-ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for reconstruction beginning Wednesday, August 4 at 8 p.m. Estimated completion: mid-September.

Detour: Southbound I-75 to Buck Rd. to northbound I-75

Continuing Work

Ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound/outbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail (exit 201) is closed for ramp reconstruction through August.

Detour: Southbound I-75 to Washington St. (Exit 202A) to Washington St. to southbound SR 25/AW Trail

Ramp from northbound SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail to Collingwood Blvd. is closed for reconstruction through September.

Detour: AW Trail to Washington St. to Dorr St. to Collingwood Blvd.

Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through fall 2021.

Southbound/outbound State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail will be reduced to one 10-foot lane between I-75 and City Park for reconstruction of Collingwood on-ramp and AW Trail through fall 2021.

Eastern Ave. and Western Ave., between Broadway St. and I-75, will experience closures for drainage and pavement reconstruction through fall 2021.

Ramp from northbound I-75 to Downtown/Anthony Wayne Trail/SR 25 (Exit 201B) is closed for reconstruction through May 2022.

Detour: Northbound I-75 to Erie St. (Exit 201A) to Washington St.

Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through July 2022.

Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.

Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 is closed for ramp reconfiguration through summer 2022.

Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75.

Interstate 75, between US 6 and Poe Road, Bowling Green, may experience lane restrictions for overhead bridge demolition on Poe Rd. and Gypsy Lane Rd.

Continuing Work

Gypsy Lane Rd., between Campbell Hill Rd. and Dunbridge Rd., is closed for bridge replacement through August. Detour: Campbell Hill Rd. to Napoleon Rd. to Dunbridge Rd.

Poe Rd., between Mercer Rd. and Dunbridge Rd., is closed for bridge replacement through August. Detour: Mercer Rd. to SR 64. to Dunbridge Rd.

Additional project details will be announced.

I-280_large

*New*

Southbound I-280, between SR 795 and Bahnsen Rd., Lake Twp., may experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs overnight on Monday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 3.

Ramp closed from southbound SR 795 to southbound I-280. Detour: Northbound I-280 to Walbridge Rd. to southbound I-280.

*New*

Interstate 280, between Bahnsen Rd. and SR 795, Lake Twp., may experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs overnight on Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Ramp closed from Bahnsen to northbound I-280. Detour: Southbound I-280 to SR 420 to J-turn turnaround to northbound I-280

*New*

Interstate 280, between Walbridge Rd. and Woodville Rd., Northwood, may experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs overnight on Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Ramp closed from Walbridge Rd. to northbound I-280. Detour: Southbound I-280 to SR 795 to northbound I-280.

Ramp closed from SR 51 to southbound I-280. Detour: Northbound I-280 to Wheeling St. to southbound I-280.

US 6_small

U.S. Route 6, between Van Tassel Road and Range Line Road, Weston, may experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs east of SR 235. Estimated completion: August.

State Route 25/Dixie Hwy., between SR 582 and King Rd., Perrysburg Township, will experience lane restrictions for construction of a turn lane. Estimated completion: July.

State Route 199, between US 6 and Elm St., West Millgrove, may experience lane restrictions for microsurfacing. Estimated completion: September 1.

*Closure starts Monday*

State Route 199, between Sugar Ridge Rd. and Devils Hole Rd., Webster Township, will be closed for culvert installation beginning Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 13.

State Route 795, between I-280 and SR 51, Lake Township, will be closed daily 6 a.m.-4 p.m. for pavement repairs beginning Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13. Detour: SR 51 to I-280.

SR 795, between Luckey Rd. and Cummings Rd., may experience lane restrictions overnight on Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

SR 795, between E. Broadway and Tracy Rd., may experience lane restrictions on Thursday, August 12.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**