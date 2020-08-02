WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update
Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023
New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts
Continuing Work
Southbound Interstate 75, between SR 281 and Bays Road, will experience lane restrictions for slide repair beginning Monday, August 10 through mid-November. Estimated completion: November
Southbound Interstate 75, between Buck Road and Lime City Road, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair beginning Monday, August 3 through Tuesday, August 4, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Northbound Interstate 75, between SR 795 and Lime City Road, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair Tuesday, August 4, overnight 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Northbound I-280, between Ohio Turnpike and Bahnsen Road and between Walbridge Road and Woodville Road, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs Wednesday, August 12, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
U.S. Route 6, between County Home Road and Huffman Road, Bowling Green, will be closed for bridge rehabilitation through Saturday, August 1. Estimated completion: August
Detour: SR 25 to SR 281 to U.S. 6.
U.S. Route 6, between southern leg of State Route 199 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement at Wayne Road through Saturday, August 1. Lane restrictions possible between southern leg of SR 199 and U.S. 23 for resurfacing. Estimated completion: August
U.S. Route 20/23 to southbound Interstate 75, Perrysburg, will be closed for ramp work through Sunday, August 9, overnight 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Detour: northbound I-75 to SR 795 to southbound I-75
U.S. Route 20/23, between Lemoyne Road and SR 420, will be closed for resurfacing Monday, August 10, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Detour: SR 420 to SR 163.
State Route 25, between SR 582 and Roachton Road will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September. Estimated completion: September
State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September
State Route 65 at Lime City Road, Rossford, is closed through mid-September for work by the city of Rossford. Please contact the city for more information.
State Route 163, between US 20/23 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for pavement work Tuesday, August 11, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Detour: US 20/23 to Pemberville Road.
State Route 281 over Interstate 75, Rudolph, will experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: July
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**