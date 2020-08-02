NBX WaterShedsun
WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 

 

  • Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 will close for ramp reconfiguration beginning overnight Thursday, July 30 through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75. 
  • Ramp from southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail to southbound I-75 will close for ramp reconfiguration beginning overnight Friday, July 31 through summer 2022. Detour: Washington Street to Dorr Street to Collingwood Boulevard to southbound I-75. 
  • Ramp from Collingwood Boulevard/Erie Street to southbound I-75 will reopen overnight Friday, July 31. 
  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to South Avenue (Exit 200) will reopen overnight Friday, July 31. 
  • Miami Street under I-75 will be closed for bridge beam setting on Monday, August 3 through Wednesday, August 5, nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Ramps will remain open 
  • Ramp from Miami Street to southbound I-75 will be closed for bridge beam setting Thursday, August 6; Friday, August 7; and Monday, August 10, nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
  • Ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will close for drainage work beginning Monday, August 10 through Monday, August 24. Detour: Downtown/Washington Street (Exit 202A) to Washington Street to southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail. 

 

  • Collingwood Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through Friday, July 31. 
    • Detour: Collingwood Boulevard to Erie Street to Washington Street to SR 25 back to southbound I-75  
  • Southbound I-75, between Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) and Nebraska Avenue, will experience lane restrictions through Friday, August 7, nightly 7 p.m.-6 a.m.  
  • Inbound SR 25/AW Trail near Nebraska Avenue will be reduced to one lane through August. 
  • South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through August. South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. 
    • Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue 
  • Segur Avenue is closed under I-75 through August
  • Southbound I-75 entrance ramp from Wales Roadis closed for ramp reconstruction through mid-September.  
  • Southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road (Exit 198) is closed for ramp reconstruction through September. 
  • Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. 
  • South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. 
    • Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound 
  • Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. 
    • Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue 
Southbound Interstate 75, between SR 281 and Bays Road, will experience lane restrictions for slide repair beginning Monday, August 10 through mid-November. Estimated completion: November 

Southbound Interstate 75, between Buck Road and Lime City Road, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair beginning Monday, August 3 through Tuesday, August 4, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m.  

  • Ramp from Buck Road to southbound I-75 will be closed overnight Monday, August 3 through Tuesday, August 4, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m. 

 

Northbound Interstate 75, between SR 795 and Lime City Road, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair Tuesday, August 4, overnight 8 p.m.-6 a.m.  

  • Ramp from SR 795 and Ohio Turnpike to northbound I-75 will be closed Tuesday, August 4, overnight 8 p.m.-6 a.m. 
Northbound I-280, between Ohio Turnpike and Bahnsen Road and between Walbridge Road and Woodville Road, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs Wednesday, August 12, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.  

  • Ramp from northbound I-280 to Bahnsen Road (Exit 1B) will be closed. Detour: northbound I-280 to SR 795 (Exit 2). 
U.S. Route 6, between County Home Road and Huffman Road, Bowling Green, will be closed for bridge rehabilitation through Saturday, August 1. Estimated completion: August

Detour: SR 25 to SR 281 to U.S. 6.

U.S. Route 6, between southern leg of State Route 199 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement at Wayne Road through Saturday, August 1. Lane restrictions possible between southern leg of SR 199 and U.S. 23 for resurfacing. Estimated completion: August

  • Detour: SR 281 to SR 25
  • Wayne Road closed at U.S. 6 through Saturday, August 1. Seek alternate route.
U.S. Route 20/23 to southbound Interstate 75, Perrysburg, will be closed for ramp work through Sunday, August 9, overnight 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Detour: northbound I-75 to SR 795 to southbound I-75  

U.S. Route 20/23, between Lemoyne Road and SR 420, will be closed for resurfacing Monday, August 10, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Detour: SR 420 to SR 163. 

State Route 25, between SR 582 and Roachton Road will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September. Estimated completion: September 

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September

State Route 65 at Lime City Road, Rossford, is closed through mid-September for work by the city of Rossford. Please contact the city for more information. 

State Route 163, between US 20/23 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for pavement work Tuesday, August 11, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Detour: US 20/23 to Pemberville Road. 

State Route 281 over Interstate 75, Rudolph, will experience lane restrictions for finish work. Estimated completion: July

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

