WOOD COUNTY: Highway Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and reconstruction – I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 New Announcements/Upcoming Impacts Ramp from northbound/inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to northbound I-75 will close for ramp reconfiguration beginning overnight Thursday, July 30 through summer 2022. Detour: Anthony Wayne Trail to Washington Street to northbound I-75.

will reopen overnight Friday, July 31. Ramp from southbound I-75 to South Avenue (Exit 200) will reopen overnight Friday, July 31. Miami Street under I-75 will be closed for bridge beam setting on Monday, August 3 through Wednesday, August 5, nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Ramps will remain open Ramp from Miami Street to southbound I-75 will be closed for bridge beam setting Thursday, August 6; Friday, August 7; and Monday, Augu st 10, nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will close for drainage work beginning Monday, August 10 through Monday, August 24. Detour: Downtown/Washington Street (Exit 202A) to Washington Street to southbound/outbound Anthony Wayne Trail. Continuing Work Collingwood Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through Friday, July 31. Detour: Collingwood Boulevard to Erie Street to Washington Street to SR 25 back to southbound I-75

will be reduced to one lane through August. South Avenue at Sumner Street is closed on the northern half of the intersection for drainage work through August . South Avenue traffic will be maintained by temporary signals. Sumner Street detour: Knower Street to Courtland Avenue to South Avenue

has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022. Detour: Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard to Nebraska Avenue

