Wood County Historical Center Newsletter

Join local historian, Elliot MacFarlane, for a fascinating talk about Wood County’s history and how whiskey, whisky, and other spirits hold a lot of details about our county’s DNA. Program includes a tasting of five selected whiskeys (or whiskys), snacks, and a self-guided museum tour.
Must be age 21 or over to participate in the tasting.
Tickets are $40 and seating is limited.
Date: March 25, 2020
Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm
Cost: $40/person (Must be 21+ to attend)
Where: Wood County Museum (13660 County Home Rd.)
Tickets available at woodcountyhistory.org or by calling 419-352-0967
Elliot MacFarlane is a Certified Whisky Ambassador of the United Kingdom. Elliot believes whisky education has little to do with telling people what they should taste, and much more to do with learning how it is made, who makes it, where it is made, and why it tastes as it does. Visit his page Whisky Wizard to learn more!