Wood County Historical Center Newsletter

Join local historian, Elliot MacFarlane, for a fascinating talk about Wood County's history and how whiskey, whisky, and other spirits hold a lot of details about our county's DNA. Program includes a tasting of five selected whiskeys (or whiskys), snacks, and a self-guided museum tour.



Must be age 21 or over to participate in the tasting.



Tickets are $40 and seating is limited.



Date: March 25, 2020

Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm

Cost: $40/person (Must be 21+ to attend)

Where: Wood County Museum (13660 County Home Rd.)



Tickets available at woodcountyhistory.org or by calling 419-352-0967



Elliot MacFarlane is a Certified Whisky Ambassador of the United Kingdom. Elliot believes whisky education has little to do with telling people what they should taste, and much more to do with learning how it is made, who makes it, where it is made, and why it tastes as it does. Visit his page Whisky Wizard to learn more!

"Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home" NOW OPEN! Exhibit open: February 1 – December 11, 2020

Photographer: Taylor Houpt Ayres



As Wood County celebrates its bicentennial in 2020, this exhibit is not an exercise in looking backwards, but a symbol of all the many possibilities waiting for those just beginning their adult lives. Young people are full of hope. Her journey showcases the visual storytelling of our home and highlights beautiful landscapes, vibrant cityscapes, and a multitude of back road barns and farm fields.



Read more about UTOPIA | Media Coverage



This exhibit was made possible with support from American Frame.

#woodcounty_utopia

We invite you to be part of the "Utopia" exhibit! Bring in your own picture that you've taken of Wood County, and inculde it on our Community Artist Wall. Please limit pictures to 5×7 size. Pictures may be mail to Wood County Museum, emailed to [email protected] org or by using #woodcounty_utopia on social media to be included.

March 6 | 10 AM – 4 PM FREE FIRST FRIDAY

Free museum admission on the first Friday of each month

$40/person | RSVP at 419-352-0967 or [email protected] org | Seating Limited | RSVP TODAY! April 3 | 10 AM – 4 PM FREE FIRST FRIDAY

Free museum admission on the first Friday of each month

Sponsored by the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau April 4 | 9 AM – 2 PM DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Blacksmith Open Forge

Free Event | Free Museum Admission (1 PM – 4 PM) April 8 | 8 AM – 9 AM BREAKFAST, BRIEFING & BREW: Coffee & Museum Tour (Hosted by the BG Chamber of Commerce)

Free Event | Chamber investors and public welcome for coffee, light breakfast foods, and a tour of exhibits Utopia and For Comfort & Convenience April 9 | 2 PM – 4 PM Finding Your Roots Tea & Talk Series: WHOSE HISTORY IS IT?

PROGRAM DETAILS | RSVP TODAY