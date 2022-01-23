WOOD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD MEMBERS

The Wood County Museum & Wood County Historical Society is pleased to announce its newest members to the Board of Directors:

Dave Steiner (Bowling Green) is the Director of the Wood County Planning Commission and has been appointed by the Board of Wood County Commissioners.

Michael Ginnetti (Bowling Green) is a pastoral associate at St. Aloysius Parish and was elected to serve to promote civics and promote pride in the multi-faceted history of Wood County.

Erika Miklovic (North Baltimore) is an art teacher for the North Baltimore Local Schools and owner of Happy Camper Art Studio. She was elected for her leadership with other non-profits and interest in local and family history.

David Hollinger (Bowling Green) is a retired financial advisor and was appointed to the Board in 2021 to fill a vacant term.

The 2021-2022 Board of Directors also consists of Hal Brown, Lois Bowlus, Denise Brennan, Sandy Gill, Scott Gross, Becky Mancuso, Brenda Ransom, Wood County Commissioner appointees Gordon Bowman and Julie Baumgardner, and Wood County Park District appointees Frank Butwin and Corinne Gordon.

The Wood County Museum & Wood County Historical Society would like to publicly thank its out-going board members for their dedicated service: Michael Sibbersen, Michele Raine, and Biff Geer.

The Board of the Wood County Historical Society consists of 15 members: three appointed by the Board of Wood County Commissioners, two appointed by the Wood County Park District, and ten elected by the membership annually. Anyone interested in serving on the Wood County Historical Society Board of Directors should contact the museum at 419-352-09067 or submit a board application available at woodcountyhistory.org/board-of-directors.