Wood County History

August 12 | Second Thursday of Each Month at 12:00 PM The Mis-Origin of Historical Tradition (Part 3) Turkeyfoot Rock, “Does it Matter?” This program goes to the root of the legend of this iconic Native American rock and beyond the movement of the rock between Toledo and Maumee. Is the origin of the legend of this rock truly unknown? How do the earliest written accounts differ from the modern interpretation of this landmark. Speaker: Mike McMaster, Education Coordinator

To view the presentation please visit: https:// nbpubliclibrary.org/

nbpubliclibrary.org/

2021 Living History Day

August 22 | Sunday 2:00 PM History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of Wood County’s history, people, and places.

Program will take place on the WCM Front Lawn.

Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair.

2021 HONOREES: ADDIE & JOHN CAIN: Follow their story from Little Big Horn to a very popular potato chip company. Portrayed by: Deb Shaffer & Heath Diehl JEROME CALKINS: Passed the teachers exam at age 14, followed by many interesting experiences. Portrayed by: Dale David ELLEN JANE KRAMP PHILLIPS: The first Tomato Queen of Wood County (1938). Portrayed by: Kelli Kling LUCY VELER: The unofficial historian of South Church Street. Portrayed by: Alex Gagyi JAMES WALKER: Professional photographer in Bowling Green (1887 – 1936). Portrayed by: Bob Midden NARRATOR: Keith Guion

This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors: Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, Exchange Club of Bowling Green, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524, Wood County Genealogical Society, Wood County Historical Society, with additional help from: Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office & Auxiliary, DBD Sound Reinforcement, City of Bowling Green, Music provided by A Joyful Noise.