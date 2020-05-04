Wood County Humane Society Begins Fourth Annual Calendar Fundraiser This May

(Bowling Green)—The Wood County Humane Society is set to launch its fourth annual GoGoPhoto Contest on May 1 at noon.

This donate-to-vote fundraiser invites pet owners to submit photographs of their pets for a fee of $10 and to campaign for votes to earn the top prize. Votes are $1 each and anyone can vote as many times as they like. Entries will be accepted until 8:00 PM EST on October 1, 2020. Voting ends at 8:00 PM EST on October 16, 2020.

The photograph that receives the most votes by the end of the contest will be featured on the cover of the WCHS 2021 calendar and the entrant will receive one free copy of the calendar. The photograph that receives the second highest number of votes will be featured on the entrant’s choice of months and the entrant will receive one free copy of the calendar.

The photographs that place third through twelfth will be featured on one of the months of the 2021 calendar and entrants will each receive one free copy of the calendar. Nine winners (who place 13th through 21st) will have their photographs featured on the collage month of the calendar.

Those who want to guarantee their pets a place in the 2021 calendar can reserve a calendar day for $25. Only one pet photograph will be featured for each calendar day.

For a complete list of rules and prizes for the 2021 WCHS GoGoPhoto Contest, see https://www.gogophotocontest.com/woodcountyhumanesociety.

Local businesses also can support the organization while they grow their own audience base. For just $50 a business can purchase ad space the size of a traditional business card. Advertising space is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to contact Heath Diehl at [email protected] soon.

The 2020 GoGoPhoto Calendar Contest (which took place in calendar year 2019) raised nearly $2,800 for the organization. This year the contest organizers have set a goal of $3,000.

The Wood County Humane Society, located in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a private, non-profit, managed admission shelter providing care for homeless and abused or neglected pets. The organization receives no funding from national humane organizations for daily operations, instead relying on earned revenue and the generosity of individual donors and businesses to fund programs such as Humane Investigations, Safe Pets, food assistance programs, low-cost spay/neuter opportunities, and educational presentations. The WCHS provides care for over a thousand animals each year—from dogs and cats, to the occasional pocket pet or farm animal. All animals admitted into the adoption program are housed and cared for as long as it takes to find their adoptive home.