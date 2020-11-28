Wood County Humane Society Seeks Board Members

(Bowling Green)—The Wood County Humane Society is seeking applicants to fill at least two vacant seats on its Board of Directors.

Board terms will begin in late-January 2021 and are two years in length with the possibility of renewal for up to four, two-year terms.

Board members are expected to attend one, two-hour meeting each month and fulfill other committee-related responsibilities as determined by individual interests and organizational needs. Meetings are being held virtually via Zoom for the foreseeable future.

For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Board President Heath A. Diehl at williad@bgsu.edu.

An application to the Board can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/WCHSBoardApp.

The Wood County Humane Society, located in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a private, non-profit, managed admission shelter providing care for homeless and abused or neglected pets. The organization receives no funding from national humane organizations for daily operations, instead relying on earned revenue and the generosity of individual donors and businesses to fund programs such as Humane Investigations, Safe Pets, food assistance programs, low-cost spay/neuter opportunities, and educational presentations. The WCHS provides care for over a thousand animals each year—from dogs and cats, to the occasional pocket pet or farm animal. All animals admitted into the adoption program are housed and cared for as long as it takes to find their adoptive home.