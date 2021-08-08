WOOD COUNTY ISSUES MASK GUIDANCE

BOWLING GREEN, OH – August 6, 2021 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus offer the following guidance regarding access to Wood County government buildings, effective Monday, August 9, 2021:
- All people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all public areas in County buildings.
- All people will be required to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from other people.
- Individual County Offices may require mask use immediately. Please be prepared by calling the office you need ahead of your visit.
Should the COVID-19 case rate continue to rise additional steps will be taken to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff.
For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.