Wood County JFS Call Center Services to be Down for UPDATES



Bowling Green, Ohio – All statewide eligibility systems at Wood County Job and Family Services will be unavailable from Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. until Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., for system updates.

The agency will be open, but they will be very limited in their ability to research information and will be unable to issue any public assistance benefits.

Job and Family Services will still accept applications and will process them as soon as possible, but there could be a delay during this time.

Please plan accordingly when making plans to call for interviews, or to request services and information from Wood County Job and Family Services.