Wood County: July Programs in the Parks

July Programs in the Parks

Paddle the Pond

Mondays, July 11 & 25; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Free program. No registration required.

Kayaking Paddle Skills & Rescue Workshop

Saturday, July 16; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Three Meadows Pond: 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg

Ready to improve your kayaking ability and confidence? The morning seeks to refine your paddling skills. The afternoon puts those skills to use, equipping you with rescue knowledge and practice in the afternoon. Prepare for an active day with lots of paddling and frequent swimming. All kayaks and gear are provided. Personal equipment is welcome, please check with the leader beforehand. See online description for full details and registration requirements. The registration deadline for the program is Monday, July 11. Cost: $55

Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Choose Your Adventure!

Tuesday, July 19; 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Otsego Park: 20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

The program naturalist staff are teaming up for an evening of educational fun! Stations will include getting in the river to catch macroinvertebrates, meeting a live program animal and seeing furs of mammal species of Wood County’s past and present. Each presentation will last around 45 minutes to an hour, and there will be time to participate in all three if you’d like. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet.

Free program. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Milkweed and Monarchs

Thursday, July 21; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Want to know more about the mighty monarch butterfly? Learn about its life history, migration feats and how to help their conservation locally from Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Joy Schall. Afterwards, we’ll look for monarch caterpillars and adults flying, as well as other butterfly species that might be out and about on a warm summer evening. Free Program. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Sustainable Options for Pest Management

Wednesday, July 20; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm: 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

What does “sustainable” pest management mean? What is the difference between “organic,” “sustainable,” “conventional” and “pesticide-free” pest management? We will define the different approaches and discuss the principles of integrated pest management and how this approach can be combined with your pest management philosophy. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR Extension Educator

Free program. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Island Tour Kayaking

Saturday, July 23; 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Weirs Rapids Access: 21095 Range Line Rd, Bowling Green

Paddle through the largest island chain in the Mighty Maumee with a naturalist as you check out ecological features and learn about the history of the islands. We’ll search for wildlife like bald eagles, painted turtles, beaver and more! A kayaking safety and skills session will precede the trip. Previous kayaking experience is highly recommended. Paddling trip is roughly 5 river miles. Cost: $15, FWCP $10. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Farm Hand Olympics

Saturday, July 23; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm: 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Put your farm hand skills to the test and measure your skills against other Farm Hand Olympic participants! Snacks and water will be provided. Participants will be completing dirty outdoor tasks that require heavy lifting, walking and running. This program is designed for ages 8-10. Please dress appropriately. Leader: Alyssa Garland

Free program. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Research Spotlight: Oak Trees

Tuesday, July 26; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Videoconference presentation

Join researcher Emma Shedd from Michigan Tech University to learn about her study of oak trees in Wood County and across their Midwestern range and what it might reveal in terms of a changing climate. She will discuss the questions that she and her research team are thinking about and what they hope to learn from the data that they are gathering. Free program. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, July 30; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor

Wheat Threshing (families, adults)

Sunday, July 31; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm: 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

See how wheat goes from grain on the stalk to being ready for grinding, as well as straw for animal bedding. Leader: Chris Dauer