Wood County Juvenile Court’s COMMUNITY SERVICE GARDEN

The Wood County Juvenile Court’s community garden for 2022 has again been a success and benefitted community resources throughout Wood County. Under the supervision of the Juvenile Court Probation Department staff, youth are responsible for planting, watering, weeding, and harvesting the garden over the course of the spring and summer.

This year, the garden produced a significant crop of tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, broccoli and eggplant. Once harvested, the food was then donated to the Christian Food Pantry, Brown Bag Project, as well as numerous area churches and food pantries.

The Juvenile Court’s community garden was started in 2010. Since inception, the initial 25 by 25-foot plot, which is located on the west lot of the Juvenile Court, has grown to 32 by 40-foot.

The court receives grant funds through the Ohio Department of Youth Services to provide a Community Service/Learning project for court involved youth. This project would not be possible without the generous donations and discounted items provided by David Gable of Bonnie Plants, Black Diamond (Perrysburg location), North Branch Nursery and Obie’s Flowers and the help of the Wood County Maintenance Department.