WOOD COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES RECRUITMENT NIGHT

Multiple law enforcement agencies within Wood County are hosting a joint recruitment event for potential candidates who may be interested in a law enforcement career.

This event will be held on Monday, March 7 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the new Veteran’s Memorial Building, located at 2294 Legion Drive, Bowling Green.

Anyone who has considered a career in law enforcement, corrections or dispatch should attend this free event.

This joint recruitment event will allow potential candidates to talk to numerous agencies within Wood County – all in one building.

Some of the agencies who are participating are:

Wood County Sheriffs’ Office,

Bowling Green Police,

BGSU Police,

Northwood Police,

Rossford Police,

Ohio State Highway Patrol,

Owens Community College Police,

City of Perrysburg Police,

Wood County Park District Police and

North Baltimore Police Department.

For info contact the sheriffs department:

1960 East Gypsy Lane Road • Bowling Green, Ohio 43402

Administrative Ph. 419-354-9137 • Emergency Ph. 419-354-9001 · Fax Line 419-354-9086 • Web Site • www.woodcountysheriff.com