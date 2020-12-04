NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update

Wood County Maintains RED Status in COVID Advisory

 

According to Wood County Emergency Management Agency…

Wood County is no longer watch list for Level 4 (Purple).

However, the State is over a 15% Positivity Rates.

The Governor is scheduled to have a Press Conference Today – 2:00 pm to discuss vaccine goals.

If you are in need of PPE please let Wood County EMA know.  They have a large quantity of non-medical grade disposable masks. 

Please feel free to contact them – 419-354-9269 or email woodcountema@woodcountyohio.gov

Jeff, Suzette and Erin

 JEFF KLEIN, DIRECTOR

WOOD COUNTY OHIO, EMA

One Courthouse Square
Bowling Green, OH  43402

