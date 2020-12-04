Wood County Maintains RED Status in COVID Advisory

According to Wood County Emergency Management Agency…
Wood County is no longer watch list for Level 4 (Purple).
However, the State is over a 15% Positivity Rates.
The Governor is scheduled to have a Press Conference Today – 2:00 pm to discuss vaccine goals.
If you are in need of PPE please let Wood County EMA know. They have a large quantity of non-medical grade disposable masks.
Please feel free to contact them – 419-354-9269 or email woodcountema@woodcountyohio.
Jeff, Suzette and Erin
JEFF KLEIN, DIRECTOR
WOOD COUNTY OHIO, EMA
One Courthouse Square
Bowling Green, OH 43402