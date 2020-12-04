Wood County Maintains RED Status in COVID Advisory

According to Wood County Emergency Management Agency…

Wood County is no longer watch list for Level 4 (Purple).

However, the State is over a 15% Positivity Rates.

The Governor is scheduled to have a Press Conference Today – 2:00 pm to discuss vaccine goals.

If you are in need of PPE please let Wood County EMA know. They have a large quantity of non-medical grade disposable masks.

Please feel free to contact them – 419-354-9269 or email woodcountema@woodcountyohio. gov

Jeff, Suzette and Erin

JEFF KLEIN, DIRECTOR

WOOD COUNTY OHIO, EMA

One Courthouse Square

Bowling Green, OH 43402