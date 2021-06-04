Now that summer is upon us, come out and enjoy the great outdoors! The Museum grounds offer a variety of things to see such as, beautiful gardens, scenic trails by the Portage River and various Museum Outbuildings open for tours. The main Museum building is open as well, with multiple exhibits for you to immerse yourself in and enjoy. Come and let the poor house enrich you!



Open for tours daily, for more information visit http://www. woodcountyhistory.org/ We’ve got some great news–the 18th annual Living History Day is ON for 2021! Join us on Sunday, August 22, at 2:00PM on the lawn of the Wood County Museum for a spectacular program. Make sure to bring your own chair and arrive early to get a good spot in the shade. NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!

The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30. You don’t need to be present to win! Prizes

1st in hole/closest: $500

2nd closest: $250

3rd closest: $100

Furthest from the hole: $50

Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to: Wood County Historical Society

13660 County Home Rd.

Bowling Green, OH 43402



Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.

A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable. Buy Golf Balls Now! Virtual Wood County Walking Tour

June 3 at 2:00 PM Take a stroll through Wood County and learn about its history without ever leaving your house! The annual Walking Tour goes virtual this year, so no actual walking is involved. Tour lead by Local History Librarian, Marnie Pratt, and Wood County Museum Director, Kelli Kling.

Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org or call (419) 352-5050.

For more information please visit the Museum’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2QSNtmq

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Power of Yesteryear Tractor Show

June 5-6 | Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM & Sunday 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM The Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club will host tractor displays of many different makes and models. Also being featured this year are stationary power units, which were used to power farm equipment & hit or miss engines. The Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths will also be demonstrating around the forage.

Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.

Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.

For more information please visit the Museum’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2Tm0wOj

Virtual History Education Program

June 7 at 2:00 PM Join the Wood County Committee on Aging & the Wood County Museum on Monday, June 7th at 2:00PM for a Virtual Program.

Education Coordinator, Mike McMaster will present: The History of Wood County – by the way of the life of Charles Evers (Part 2)

Learn about the history of Wood County as told through the experience of newspaperman Charles Evers. The story of Wood County continues. This program covers Charles Evers life as the owner of the Sentinel newspaper, his many business endeavors, and the period of his life as chief storyteller of Wood County.

Please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA) to get Zoom login information. 419-353-5661 or email programs@wccoa.net

Virtual History Series

June 10 | Second Thursday of Each Month at 12:00 PM Murder & Mayhem in Wood County: In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Wood County was more like the Wild West than a quiet rural landscape. Learn about some of the county’s most (in)famous crimes and a few hidden in history.

Please contact the NBPL to get the Zoom Login. Email: Tammy Trout at tammy@nbpubliclibrary.org or call 419-257-3621

For more information please visit: https://bit.ly/3wHQZzA



Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series.

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Amateur Radio Field Days

June 26-27 | Saturday 2:00 PM – Sunday 2:00 PM The Wood County Amateur Radio Club (WCARC) will hold their annual Field Day in the Boom Town area of the Museum grounds at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, and if weather permits, through the night until Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 PM. Field Day is a nationwide exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL).

Use this Field Day locator to see a location near you! http://www.arrl.org/ field-day-locator

field-day-locator Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.

