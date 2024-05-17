North Baltimore, Ohio

May 17, 2024 2:39 am

Wood County Museum 2nd Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In

2nd Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In
May 18 | 11:00AM-4:00PM

Join the Wood County Museum and Safe Communities of Wood County for the 2nd Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In Presented by USA Insulation event on May 18, 2024 from 11am-4pm! Rain or shine!

This is a FREE community event that the public will be able to get an up close look at/in: service vehicles, fire trucks, police cruisers, 1st responder vehicles, tractors, and construction equipment. There will also be a safety fair vendor tent, activities and bounce houses for kids, a car cruise-in (all cars welcome), plus so much more!

We will also have a quiet room located inside the museum.

Thank you to all of our sponsors: USA Insulation – Wood County Hospital – Edwin & Irma Wolf – Center Twp. Fire Dept. Association – Wood County Firefighters Association – Gallon, Takacs, & Boissoneault – Visit Perrysburg – Habitec Security – Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc. – Wright Tire & Automotive – UBS Financial Services.

Food trucks will be on site: Toledo Chuck Wagon, The Hot Dawg Hut, BD’s Lemonade King, & Porky’s Sweet Spot.
Car Cruise-In Sign Up!

