Wood County Museum Auction

HELP US REACH OUR GOAL

WE HAVE A GOOD START, BUT NEED YOUR HELP TO GET TO THE FINISH LINE

100% of the proceeds will benefit the Wood County Museum so that we can continue to offer award-winning exhibits and educational opportunities to you. While this isn’t the way we wanted to celebrate the Gala Fundraiser this year, we hope you will enjoy the virtual silent auction, and join us again in 2021!

Please consider purchasing a “non-event” ticket or making a donation to the Gala Fundraiser. Even the smallest donation of $10 helps get us closer to our goal of $15,000! To donate, click the green “donate” button in the top right corner on the auction website or visit woodcountyhistory.org.
DONATE NOW!

VIRTUAL GALA FUNDRAISER
NEW ITEMS ADDED TODAY

We’re hosting the perfect event for staying in. You won’t want to miss it! This is a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, and support your local museum!

2020 Virtual Gala Fundraiser
December 3-10, 2020
Here are a few of the many great items that we have for you to bid on!
  • Toy Package donated in support of Ben’s, Downtown Bowling Green, donated by: Chris & Jean Geist
  • $100 Gift Certificate, donated by: HandCrafted* Massage
  • Gift Package: Includes candle, ornament, & 4 tickets to RBH Library & Museums, donated by Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums
  • 2 Dried Lavender Bundles & 2 Passes to a 2021 U-Pick Lavender at Luckey Road Lavender Co. donated by Luckey Road Lavender Co.

Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.
VIEW AUCTION NOW!

