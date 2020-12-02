Wood County Museum Auction

We’re hosting the perfect event for staying in. You won’t want to miss it! This is a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, and support your local museum! Here are a few of the many great items that we have for you to bid on!
2020 Virtual Gala Fundraiser
December 3-10, 2020
- Toy Package donated in support of Ben’s, Downtown Bowling Green, donated by: Chris & Jean Geist
- $100 Gift Certificate, donated by: HandCrafted* Massage
- Gift Package: Includes candle, ornament, & 4 tickets to RBH Library & Museums, donated by Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums
- 2 Dried Lavender Bundles & 2 Passes to a 2021 U-Pick Lavender at Luckey Road Lavender Co. donated by Luckey Road Lavender Co.
Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.