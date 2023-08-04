North Baltimore, Ohio

August 4, 2023 6:56 am

Wood County Museum: August News

 
We are still closed for tours of the museum. Repairs are ongoing, and we hope to be open again by late Summer 2023!
 
GROUNDS UPDATES!
✨Chicken Coop Update✨
Thank you to the Christ Church volunteers who helped with getting the inside of the Chicken Coop cleaned up! We are hoping in the next couple of years to start hosting workshops and programs in this space 💙
 
 
MUSIC AT THE MUSEUM
PRESENTED BY VISIT BG OHIO
The Wood County Museum will host a free concert, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, with LIVE MUSIC on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on August 10th at 6:00 PM.

The August“Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio”, will feature 3 bands: The Polka Floyd Show • Three Two Many • The Matt Truman Ego Trip

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

Food trucks and yard games will also be onsite.
Featured Food Trucks: Food Trucks: Toledo Chuck Wagon, The Tamale Guy, & BD’s Lemonade King

Additional Funding: Visit Perrysburg, Tucker Electric Service, LLC

Support by Friends of the Museum: Lynn and Betty Wineland, Michael and Theresa Marsh, Pamela Deeds, For Keeps, Edwin & Irma Wolf, NAT Transportation, Inc., Dorsy & Kay Sergent, Portage Lions Club, Falcon Plaza Best Western, Cornelia Wagoner, & Charles Davis.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.
 

Tea Ice Cream Workshop with The Summer Kitchen
August 14, 2023 • 6:00PM
Admission: $35/person

Join the Wood County Museum and The Summer Kitchen Girls as we mix up some delicious Tea-Infused Ice Cream! Do you love Cold & Frosty stuff? You may be a Frigophilia! So join us for a cool summer treat. We will show you how to make some delicious tea-infused gelato, ice cream, granita, and sorbets! Everyone will be able to try them all.

Buy Tea Workshop Tickets Now!
 
20th Annual Living History Day Presented by DACOR Internet Services

History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of past Wood County residents.
The 2023 honorees were chosen in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of the Wood County Fair.

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2 PM
Wood County Museum Grounds
FREE EVENT
Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair.

Thank you to our sponsors: DACOR Internet Services, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524, Wood County Genealogical Society, with additional help from DBD Sound Reinforcement.
 

Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum!

Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Soc

