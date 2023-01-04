North Baltimore, Ohio

January 5, 2023 12:22 am

Wood County Museum Damaged in Winter Storm

Last week was a rough one 😭 …. On December 27 the Wood County Museum suffered a devastating loss with 8 radiators bursting. Significant water exposure in exhibit and collections spaces resulted in damage to a small number of artifacts and larger damage to ceilings and floors. Exhibits were effected by varying degrees and require reprinting of text panels and updated fabrication of certain exhibit rooms. While the museum site is owned by the Wood County Commissioners, collections, exhibits, and all programming is managed by the Wood County Historical Society. Repair to the museum requires us to close until everything can be fixed, impacting revenue generated by daily admission, programming, and events. If you would like to help us with a donation and/or by becoming a Wood County Historical Society member, please use the links below. Thank you again for your patience during this difficult time. We can’t wait to open our doors to the community again.

✨ Make a Donation: https://woodcountyhistory.org/giving/
💙 Become a Member: https://woodcountyhistory.org/membership/
Make a Donation
Become a Member

