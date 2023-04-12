Wood County Museum Easter Egg Hunt Extended

3rd Annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Presented by Visit Perrysburg & Visit BG Ohio

April 3-14

Wood County Museum Grounds

GUESS WHAT!!! Our Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Presented by VisitPerrysburg & Visit BG Ohio has been so popular, we are going to extend it for one more week! If you didn’t get a chance to come out this week, join us next week!! Hope to see you soon!!!!!

Supporting sponsors: Kaiser Family Dentistry, Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce , Wood County Engineer, St. Aloysius Catholic School, Awaken Catholic, Novel Blends , Dr. Ted Bowlus – Podiatrist, Stearns & Hammer Law Office, & Lubrizol.



Join the Wood County Museum for the 3rd Annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Presented by Visit Perrysburg & Visit BG Ohio!

From April 3-14, find all 10 egg signs and collect the clues to win a prize. Signs will be “hidden” all around the Museum grounds, all 50 acres!



Once you find all the egg signs and fill out the clue answers, bring your completed passport back to the museum front desk during open hours (10AM-4PM) during the month of April to claim your prize, while supplies last.

This is an egg hunt that is for both kids and adults, everyone is welcome to participate!

You can pick up your “passport” book inside the Museum during open hours, or at either of the information kiosks on the grounds (visitor parking lot or behind the building by the Herb Garden).

We hope you have fun and learn a little bit of our history while hunting for clues!

This is a FREE community event.



