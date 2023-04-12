North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Museum Easter Egg Hunt Extended

3rd Annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Presented by Visit Perrysburg & Visit BG Ohio
April 3-14
Wood County Museum Grounds

GUESS WHAT!!! Our Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Presented by VisitPerrysburg & Visit BG Ohio has been so popular, we are going to extend it for one more week! If you didn’t get a chance to come out this week, join us next week!! Hope to see you soon!!!!!
Join the Wood County Museum for the 3rd Annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Presented by Visit Perrysburg & Visit BG Ohio!

From April 3-14, find all 10 egg signs and collect the clues to win a prize. Signs will be “hidden” all around the Museum grounds, all 50 acres!

Once you find all the egg signs and fill out the clue answers, bring your completed passport back to the museum front desk during open hours (10AM-4PM) during the month of April to claim your prize, while supplies last.

This is an egg hunt that is for both kids and adults, everyone is welcome to participate!

You can pick up your “passport” book inside the Museum during open hours, or at either of the information kiosks on the grounds (visitor parking lot or behind the building by the Herb Garden).

We hope you have fun and learn a little bit of our history while hunting for clues!

This is a FREE community event.

Thank you to our supporting sponsors: Drs. Kaiser and Hoehner, Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce , Wood County EngineerSt. Aloysius Catholic School, Awaken, Novel Blends , Dr. Ted Bowlus – Podiatrist, Stearns & Hammer Law Office, & Lubrizol.

 

APRIL TEA & TALK SERIES
APRIL 20 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM
Reservations required by April 16 at 11:59pm. 

The Wood County Museum welcomes Bette Lou Higgens, Eden Valley Enterprises, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on April 20th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.  
 
Bette Lou’s tea is titled “You Can’t Play Ball In a Skirt” a discussion about Alta Weiss, and how she put herself through medical school playing professional baseball on a men’s team in the early 1900s.
 
Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen.  The featured tea selection is called “Mango & Friends” a fruit tea with extra-large cubes and flakes of pineapple and mango that will make you think of summer!
 
Reservations and payment need completed by Sunday, April 16th.  There are two methods for payment.  Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online.  Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer Carpe Diem out of Pemberville, Ohio, and program.

Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final.  Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.
 
This program is part of the 2023 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum.  A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org

Buy Tea Tickets HERE!

