Wood County Museum February News

Author Meet & Green: “Unnatural Ohio” Join us for an Author Meet & Greet for the book “Unnatural Ohio”! Here about some folklore legends and enjoy light refreshments! Make sure to get your book signed as well! This event is $7/person & FREE for Museum Members! (Ticket price includes museum admission for exhibit tours) Across city and country, Ohio echoes with tales of creatures, ghosts, and other unexplained phenomena. A monster that appeared to be half man and half dog and wielding a 2-by-4 terrorized a small Northwest Ohio town during the summer of 1972. Over the years, visitors to a quiet Cincinnati suburb claim to have been accosted by a human-size, leathery frogman lurking near the riverbank. For generations, hikers and hunters have reported seeing Bigfoot throughout forests across Ohio, and some of the most notorious and well-documented UFO encounters on record have taken place here. Authors M. Kristina Smith and Kevin Moore parse urban legends from history as they explore the unnatural side of Ohio’s heritage. About the Authors: Kevin Moore: Kevin has been writing since he was eight years old, pecking away on his mom’s typewriter. He enjoys reading and writing fiction, and maybe one day, he will write the great American novel – but not today. Kevin decided to pivot his life toward studying history professional about 10 years ago and hasn’t looked back since. He now gets to research preserve and share history as the curator of artifacts at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont, Ohio. He also hosts “Can’t Make This Up: A History Podcast,” where he gets the privilege of interviewing authors and historians. Kevin lives in Toledo with his family. Kristina Smith: As a child, Kristina read every book on the Loch Ness Monster she could find at the. Defiance Public Library. Since then, she has been interested in cryptids, the paranormal and unexplained phenomena. As a former investigative reporter and editor, she spent years asking questions, digging through public records and researching materials to find the facts behind stories. Today, she shares the history and stories of the collections, people and events at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, where she has been marketing/communications manager since 2015. She also works as a freelance writer and reporter, featuring stories about people, wildlife and places around Ohio. This is her second book. Her first, “Lost Sandusky,” was published by The History Press in 2015 RSVP Now! MARCH TEA & TALK SERIES

MARCH 28 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Reservations required by March 24, 2024

The Wood County Museum welcomes Stephanie Bohnak from the National First Ladies Library and Museum, to be the speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on March 28th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.



The March tea is titled “Ripped From the Headlines: Jackie’s Fight for Privacy” and is a discussion about Jackie Kennedy Onassis. As tabloids spread rumors and fanned the flames of scandal in her personal life, Jackie Kennedy, later Jackie Onassis actively fought for privacy not only for herself, but for her children as well. This program will talk about the scandals of Jackie Kennedy and her desperate battle for personal privacy throughout her life.



Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called Creme Brulee: Much like the French dessert, this creme brulee tea is rich & creamy with a delicious caramel flavor – C’est Magnifique!



Reservations and payment need completed by Sunday, March 24th. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer So Many Somethings Desserterie out of Perrysburg, Ohio, and program. Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.



Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.



This program is part of the 2024 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org Buy Tea Tickets HERE! Join Mike McMaster as he gives an education program over The History of Indian Hills Elementary School.



Indian Hills Elementary School: Art, Architecture, and Archeology

The distinctive shape of Indian Hills Elementary School in Rossford has fascinated students, teachers, and residents of Rossford since its construction in 1968-1970. The award winning design of the building represents an important aspect of Wood County history. Learn about this unique structure, and the archeology conducted there, in this informative program.



You’ll have 3 chances to see this program:



Monday, February 5: Wood County Committee on Aging, program begins at 11:00AM



Tuesday, February 6: Grand Rapids Senior Center, program begins at 12:30PM



Thursday, February 22: Pemberville Senior Center, program begins 12:15PM *THESE PROGRAMS ARE NOT HELD AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM, SEE SCHEDULE FOR LOCATIONS*