Wood County Museum February News

Author Meet & Green: “Unnatural Ohio”
Join us for an Author Meet & Greet for the book “Unnatural Ohio”! Here about some folklore legends and enjoy light refreshments! Make sure to get your book signed as well!
This event is $7/person & FREE for Museum Members!
(Ticket price includes museum admission for exhibit tours)
Across city and country, Ohio echoes with tales of creatures, ghosts, and other unexplained phenomena. A monster that appeared to be half man and half dog and wielding a 2-by-4 terrorized a small Northwest Ohio town during the summer of 1972. Over the years, visitors to a quiet Cincinnati suburb claim to have been accosted by a human-size, leathery frogman lurking near the riverbank. For generations, hikers and hunters have reported seeing Bigfoot throughout forests across Ohio, and some of the most notorious and well-documented UFO encounters on record have taken place here.
Authors M. Kristina Smith and Kevin Moore parse urban legends from history as they explore the unnatural side of Ohio’s heritage.
About the Authors:
Kevin Moore: Kevin has been writing since he was eight years old, pecking away on his mom’s typewriter. He enjoys reading and writing fiction, and maybe one day, he will write the great American novel – but not today. Kevin decided to pivot his life toward studying history professional about 10 years ago and hasn’t looked back since. He now gets to research preserve and share history as the curator of artifacts at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont, Ohio. He also hosts “Can’t Make This Up: A History Podcast,” where he gets the privilege of interviewing authors and historians. Kevin lives in Toledo with his family.
Kristina Smith: As a child, Kristina read every book on the Loch Ness Monster she could find at the. Defiance Public Library. Since then, she has been interested in cryptids, the paranormal and unexplained phenomena. As a former investigative reporter and editor, she spent years asking questions, digging through public records and researching materials to find the facts behind stories. Today, she shares the history and stories of the collections, people and events at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, where she has been marketing/communications manager since 2015. She also works as a freelance writer and reporter, featuring stories about people, wildlife and places around Ohio. This is her second book. Her first, “Lost Sandusky,” was published by The History Press in 2015