Wood County Museum: FREE LIVE MUSIC CONCERT SERIES

FREE LIVE MUSIC CONCERT SERIES AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Museum will host a free concert series, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, this summer featuring Live Music on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on August 10th starting at 6:00 PM.

The new event, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, will feature 3 bands: 6:00 PM – The Polka Floyd Show 7:00 PM – Three Two Many and at 8:00 PM – The Matt Truman Ego Trip.

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating. There will be a beer garden. Food trucks will also be onsite – Toledo Chuck Wagon, The Tamale Guy, & BD’s Lemonade King.

Additional concert dates for 2023 are on September 14.

“Music at the Museum” is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio. With additional support from Visit Perrysburg and Tucker Electrical Service, LLC.



For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.