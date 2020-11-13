Wood County Museum goes Virtual

We’re hosting the perfect event for staying in. You won’t want to miss it! This is a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, and support your local museum!



2020 Virtual Gala Fundraiser

December 3-10, 2020

http://WWW.32AUCTIONS.COM/ WCMGALA2020

SILENT AUCTION LINK: Ohio Art Tour: Includes Cincinnati Art Museum Membership, Columbus Museum of Art Tickets, and a cute Columbus cutting board.

Prize package from Rhinegeist Brewery, donated by Rhinegeist Brewery (Cincinnati, OH)

Ceramic Birdbath from Studio Z

Cup-O-Joe Gift Box from Grounds For Thought 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Wood County Museum so that we can continue to offer award-winning exhibits and educational opportunities to you. While this isn’t the way we wanted to celebrate the Gala Fundraiser this year, we hope you will enjoy the virtual silent auction, and join us again in 2021!





Due to COVID-19 the Wood County Museum decided, for the safety of our community, to cancel our in-person Gala fundraiser.

Instead, we are asking for your support virtually. This includes an opportunity to make a financial donation directly to the society and participate in an online auction.



The Gala is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. Loss of revenue impacts daily operations including educational programs, installation of new exhibits, collections management, and other museum events.



Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.