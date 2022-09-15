WHISKEY TASTING EVENT:

Call Me Old Fashioned! Wood County Museum Hosts Whisky Tasting Event

The Wood County Museum will host a whisky tasting on Thursday, September 22, 7:00-9:00pm at the Wood County Museum in the Corn Barn, a building normally not open to the public. The event will feature local historian, Elliot MacFarlane (Whisky Wizard), for a fascinating talk about Wood County’s history and how whiskey, whisky, and other spirits hold a lot of details about our county’s DNA. Program includes a tasting of six selected whisky’s, personal mini charcuterie box, and a self-guided museum tour. Must be age 21 or over to participate in the tasting.

Whiskys to be sampled*: Ardbeg Uigeadail, Oban 14-year-old, Glenfiddich Solera Reserve 15-year-old, GlenMorangie Nectar D’or, Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14-year-old, Macallan 12-year-old Sherry Oak. *Subject to change based on market availably.

This event is limited to thirty people with tickets being sold for $60 for Museum Members & $70 for Non-Members. To purchase tickets, please visit www.woodcountyhistory.org , seating is limited so sign up today!



All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media.