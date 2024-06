Ice Ice Baby Tea Class

June 10 • 6:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Alright, stop, collaborate and join the Wood County Museum & The Summer Kitchen girls for an iced tea class!



Learn the different ways to make iced tea and how to sweeten your tea three different ways.



After the class, go to our Loose Leaf tea blending bar to create your own iced tea blend to take home. Admission: $35/person (includes take home bag of blended tea) *All ticket sales are final/no refunds